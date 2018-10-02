2 October 2018

Nigeria: Group Commends Minister for Replacing Political Appointees

By Taiwo Adeniyi

Members of a rights group in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, over the recent replacement of some political appointees in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The group, under the aegis of FCT Citizens Against Bad Governance (FCTCABG), in a statement issued on Sunday, said the move would put to an end the speculation that the FCTA, and by extension, the APC, had anointed some aspirants ahead of its primaries.

The statement which was signed by the President of the group, Comrade Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, stressed that the action would give the aspirants a level playing ground during the primaries.

The group, however, called on the minister to forward other names to the president for approval in order to give other Nigerians, especially the indigenous people of the territory, opportunity to participate in governance.

He specifically canvassed for the appointment of indigenes to head the education and health secretariats.

"It is our candid view that the sacking of some political appointees in the FCTA by the minister is a welcome development. This commendation has become necessary because when the minister failed to act initially, we used the same platform to condemn him. Now that he has done the needful, the only option left as responsible citizens is to thank him," he said.

