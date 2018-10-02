2 October 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Epworth Vendor in Court for Insulting Mnangagwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: VOA
Harare Magistrates Court.
By Mary Taruvinga

Harare — A 29-year-old man form Epworth was arrested last weekend for insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Norman Machipisa appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye on Saturday facing disorderly conduct charges. He was freed on $20 bail pending his trial.

Allegations against the suspect arose on September 28 this year at Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) in the capital.

Prosecuting, Peter Kachirika said Machipisa, who is a vendor, was heard by informant Donaldson Chikotera, 27, shouting on top of his voice saying "Mnangagwa im**ta; haagone kutonga" (Mnangagwa is c**t and incompetent leader).

Court heard Chikotera was annoyed by Machipisa's utterances and dragged the latter to Harare Central Police station where he handed him over to the cops.

Earlier this year, political activist Gustav Kativhu was arrested over a similar offence after he called Mnangagwa a murderer.

However, the case collapsed after the State kept on postponing trial.

Another activist and former VIVA Zimbabwe leader, William Gerald Mutumanje, aka Acie Lumumba, was freed by Constitutional court.

The superior court ruled that Mutumanje who uttered the F-word against former president Robert Mugabe was exercising his right to freedom of expression.

Zimbabwe

Govt Re-Introduces Foreign Currency Accounts

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya was curiously silent on Bond Notes as he delivered his monetary policy… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.