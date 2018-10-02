Photo: VOA

Harare Magistrates Court.

Harare — A 29-year-old man form Epworth was arrested last weekend for insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Norman Machipisa appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye on Saturday facing disorderly conduct charges. He was freed on $20 bail pending his trial.

Allegations against the suspect arose on September 28 this year at Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) in the capital.

Prosecuting, Peter Kachirika said Machipisa, who is a vendor, was heard by informant Donaldson Chikotera, 27, shouting on top of his voice saying "Mnangagwa im**ta; haagone kutonga" (Mnangagwa is c**t and incompetent leader).

Court heard Chikotera was annoyed by Machipisa's utterances and dragged the latter to Harare Central Police station where he handed him over to the cops.

Earlier this year, political activist Gustav Kativhu was arrested over a similar offence after he called Mnangagwa a murderer.

However, the case collapsed after the State kept on postponing trial.

Another activist and former VIVA Zimbabwe leader, William Gerald Mutumanje, aka Acie Lumumba, was freed by Constitutional court.

The superior court ruled that Mutumanje who uttered the F-word against former president Robert Mugabe was exercising his right to freedom of expression.