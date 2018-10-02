2 October 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Lesotho: Cleaner Accuses Lesotho Police of Corruption, Abuse and Collusion in Vigilante Justice

A Mosotho cleaner has accused a Lesotho policeman of accepting a bribe and complicity in a bizarre case of vigilante justice, in which she was arrested, allegedly beaten and handed over to a South African couple who claimed she had stolen money from them. By Lekhetho Ntsukunyane.

A Mosotho cleaner has accused the Lesotho police of complicity in a bizarre case of private vigilante justice, in which she was arrested, allegedly assaulted and handed over to a South African couple who claimed she stole money from them.

Relebohile Koaeana, 36, claims that a Maseru-based policeman arrested her, removed her possessions and slapped and kicked her before "rendering" her to the South African couple, who drove her in handcuffs to their home in Alberton.

Koaeana says that they crossed into South Africa without her going through passport control, and that she witnessed the exchange of an envelope between the couple and the policeman that she suspected was a bribe.

She says Vusi Tshabalala, 43, and Mapula Ramatladi-Tshabalala, 41, held her for two days and nights in handcuffs in their garage, where she was assaulted and...

