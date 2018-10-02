Mauritius: IT Workshop Focuses On Use of Open Source Software

press release

The use of OSS (Open Source Software) is increasing in Mauritius as citizens become more and more dependent on the Internet, on appliances and the cloud. However, challenges are also increasing and one of them is knowledge of Open Source Solutions, their features, usage and availability.

The Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, made this statement yesterday at Cyber Tower 1 in Ebène Cyber-city. He was speaking at the launching of a two-day workshop on Open Licensing for Open Source Software, Open Content and Open Data. It is organised by the National Computer Board with a view to enlightening software developers on the legal aspects of Open Components.

In his opening address the Minister spoke of Government's willingness to ensure that Mauritius fully benefits from the use of Open Source Initiatives while also contributing to it and promoting creativity, innovation and socioeconomic development. There is a need to educate people, including IT professionals on the benefits of OSS, he said.

Like many Governments, Mauritius too has embraced Open Source Software, Open Content and Open Data through the elaboration of a National Open Source Policy and Strategy. On that score a National Open Source Action Plan has been developed with the support of the European Union.

The objective of the Action Plan is to create the right environment for the adoption, development and pervasive use of Open Source Initiatives in the public, private and educational sectors as well as by the civil society, the Minister recalled.

About the workshop

Four sessions are scheduled on the following themes:

Open Source Software Licensing with focus on the history of the free software and open source Software movement as counter-reaction to restrictions in businesses and Copyright Law;

Open Source Licenses in Detail. The aim is to offer an understanding of the most important and widespread licenses (Apache, BSD, MIT, MPL, AGPL, GPL, LGPL);

Legal Pitfalls when using Open Source Software: Big global players and their suppliers take considerable efforts to avoid copyright infringement and other legal risks; and

Transfer of the Open Source Concept to other Works, Data and Hardware.

The workshop, which mainly brings together IT professionals working in public and private institutions, is conducted is Dr Till Jaeger, Attorney at Law, JBB Rechtsanwälte, in Germany.