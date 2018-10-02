Kenya: 3 Surgeons Seek Court Protection Over Probe Into June Wanza's Death

Three plastic surgeons have moved to court to protest against the manner in which investigations into a woman's death due to a botched breast surgery is being conducted.

Prof Stanley Khainga, Dr Martin Ajujo and Dr Evans Cherono have faulted the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board for excluding The Nairobi Hospital and one doctor, Dr Reuben Okioma, in the disciplinary proceedings over the death of Ms June Wanza.

'EXEMPTED'

The three doctors have accused the medical board of bias in the handling of the case lodged by Ms Wanza's husband Joseph Mulupi.

"All indications are that the KMPDB intends to lay blame on the trio since Nairobi Hospital and Dr Okioma have been exempted from the investigations notwithstanding that the deceased met her death while on their hands," says Prof Kiama Wangui, their lawyer.

The trio argues that the move is discriminatory and that the committee looking into the matter was constituted by the medical board with a sole intension of settling scores.

The committee comprises Dr Nyahim Opot, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Mr Peter Munge, the board's lawyer, and Mr Mulupi's advocate called Jimmy Simiyu.

According to the three, Dr Opot is a colleague of Dr Khainga at the university and would likely have a biased decision since he had a personal difference with him as well.

They also argue that all the three committee members are parties to a case in which Prof Khainga is the complainant against the board over a decision made by Dr Opot.

The trio alleges that there is no existing report from a plastic surgeon that the disputed disciplinary committee can rely on in its investigations.

The medics also allege that it is Dr Okioma who injured neck vessels of the late Wanza yet he has not been requested to record a statement.

They further claim that the neck injury is the one that caused the patient's death yet Dr Okioma and The Nairobi Hospital have not been investigated.

The surgeons admit that they initially handled and managed the patient at Surgeoderm Healthcare prior to her admission to The Nairobi Hospital.

UNNAMED MEDIC

The clinic is situated along Theta Lane in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

"Unless this court temporarily suspends the disciplinary proceedings, the committee will likely deliver a biased, conflicted and incompetent ruling against the three plastic surgeons in total violation of the constitution," Prof Wangui said on Monday.

In the complaint filed by Mr Mulupi to the board, the deceased underwent liposuction and breast enlargement at the said clinic on June 5.

However, she was reportedly attended to by an unnamed medical practitioner at the Accidents and Emergency Department of The Nairobi Hospital the next day after complaining of abdominal pains.

The board had asked Prof Khainga to provide a detailed report regarding management of the deceased at their health facility yet Mr Mulupi allegedly never filed a complaint against the trio.

Ms Wanza had an operation to enlarge her breasts and later developed complications.

Doctors at The Nairobi Hospital alleged that her intestines had been cut or punctured during the botched procedure.

But it is not clear how she developed complications in her intestines since liposuction does not involve a scalpel or cutting tool.