2 October 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Biti Demands Trial Date

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: 263Chat
MDC Alliance's Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti (file photo).

Former Finance Minister and Deputy National Chairperson of the MDC , Tendai Biti, has mounted pressure on the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) to sat his trial date.

Biti, through his lawyer Aleck Muchadehama, insist that the state is taking long to provide him with a trial date.

The former Finance Minister is facing charges of inciting public violence.

Biti demanded to be freed or called if the state is ready.

Muchadehama queried with state, represented by Michael Reza, who had suggested a long remand, 5 November to furnish a trial date.

"The state must give a reason why it is giving such a long remand without giving a trial date.

"On the last remand it was said that the investigations are complete therefore I do not see any reason why it is taking long for the state to provide a trial date," said Muchadehama.

However, Prosecutor Reza promised that on the next remand date, 17 October a trial date will be provided.

He also said that prosecution is the prerogative of Prosecutor General, who will give a trial date if satisfied.

Magistrate Elisha Singano, however, ruled that on the next remand the court should be ready with trial date.

"The state should make sure it is ready on the next remand date, arresting a person it means you ready for the case, if he was arrested he should be tried," he said adding that if the state fails Biti will be freed and called back when state is ready.

Zimbabwe

Govt Re-Introduces Foreign Currency Accounts

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya was curiously silent on Bond Notes as he delivered his monetary policy… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.