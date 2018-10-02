Namibia: Two More Teens Arrested for Murder

Two teenagers, 17 and 15, were arrested over the weekend in connection with two separate murder cases.

The latest juvenile arrests follow last week's incident of a 14-year-old boy who was arrested at Bahnhof and appeared in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court on Thursday after he allegedly murdered a 57-year-old woman last Tuesday.

Police chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said in a crime report yesterday that at Otjimbingwe on Friday at around 22h00 at a bar, Karlos Ngairo (19) succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed with a sharp object in the neck. The suspect, a 17-year-old, fled from the scene but was arrested the following day, according to the Namibia Press Agency. He is expected to appear in the Karibib Magistrate's Court.

Nampa also reported that the victim, who was by then in a critical condition, was taken to the local clinic, but died shortly after.

In the second incident, a 16-year-old girl was arrested at Aranos on Friday after allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Leticia Jaarse to death with an okapi knife. Jaarse died instantly, and the motive behind the stabbing is unknown. Shikwambi said the suspect has been arrested and is due to appear in court soon.

The police have recorded a number of stabbing incidents over the month-end weekend, including the two involving the teenagers.

Shikwambi said at Okombahe on Friday at around 03h08, a 22-year-old man was stabbed four times with an unknown sharp object by a suspect after a fight.

"He sustained serious injuries and was admitted at the Omaruru State Hospital in a critical condition. The suspect fled and was not yet arrested," said Shikwambi.

A 22-year-old man, Ransley Kharigub, was stabbed with a knife and died at Epako's Damara location on Friday. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested.

At Oshakati on Friday at around 00h30 at Sky location, 20-year-old George Tuutileni Shaningwa died from his injuries on the way to the hospital after he was stabbed in the chest with a knife.

"The suspect is arrested but admitted at a hospital where he is receiving treatment after he was beaten up by a member of the public," said Shikwambi.

In another incident at Okahao on Friday at about 23h40 at Omakeendali location, Joseph Shapaka (26), died after he was stabbed with an unknown sharp object in the chest.

The motive of the murder is not known so far. The 26-year-old suspect was due to appear in the Okahao Magistrate's Court yesterday.

At Okahandja, 26-year-old Elrico Eiseb died at the Okahandja State Hospital after he was stabbed in the chest with an unknown sharp object by a 23-year-old man. The suspect was arrested.

Police at Keetmanshoop are in hot pursuit of a suspect after a 44-year-old woman was found lying unconscious and bleeding profusely with a cut wound on her head on Sunday at around 02h30 at Mimosa Street at Krönlein. Shikwambi said the woman was rushed to the hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

Anyone with information on the suspect is requested to contact chief inspector Hanse at 081 230 3279.