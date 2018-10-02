Namibian Becomes Chinese 'Doctor'

Aina Nakanyala's interest in Chinese medicine could be considered a 'progressive initiative' or forward-thinking on her part, considering the continually strengthening ties between China and Namibia.

The former Hochland High School pupil always wanted to become a doctor, and managed to get a scholarship through the Chinese embassy's scholarship programme. This was when she realised that not only was the tertiary education of a high standard, but it also included avenues that were not offered at any of the local universities in Namibia or its neighbours - that is, Chinese medicine.

"My interest started in Windhoek already when my father was treated for pain by a Chinese medical practitioner. It delivered amazing results, and it was so natural and personal," she said.

Besides studying the general medical programme, she added Chinese medicine to her tertiary package - all done at the same university. She completed her five years' study in 2016, and returned to Namibia for a year of internship at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital. She and several other medical students who got their degrees overseas are waiting to do a registration exam through the Health Professions Council of Namibia, which will allow them to practise locally - something students from Unam do not have to do as it is already part of the medical programme.

According to her, Chinese hospitals are divided into east and west wings, which gives patients the option to get conventional Western medical treatment or traditional Eastern (Chinese) medical treatment.

"It's like traditional versus Western. Traditional is natural and cheaper and is different with every person, and yes, there is the 'yin-yang' aspect. Some patients are more effective with yin and others more effective with yang," she explained, adding that many ailments can be better treated with Chinese medicine as it is specific to the disease, while Western medicine is more generic, and not specific.

Nakanyala, who is Oshiwambo-speaking but can now converse in good Mandarin, said she is looking forward to being a doctor in Namibia and adding this extra medical knowledge she has because she believes it will add value to Namibia's medical capacity.

"Although it is considered alternative medicine, it can still have massive benefits in treatments, and now there is not just one option. If West does not work, then East could," she added.

According to her, it is a strange concept for some peers and doctors to think of her as a Chinese medical practitioner because it is something unconventional.

"My parents like the idea because they have seen the results. You get others who may be a little freaked out, but I believe this is part of progress, and Namibia's future. We have to adapt to the times," she said.

Nakanyala is already seeing the benefits of her decision. While she and her conventional medical peers are waiting for the medical board to offer the exam so that they can start working and earn an income, she managed to land a job at the Chinese Herbal Clinic at Swakopmund, which also has a branch in Windhoek - where her father was treated some years ago.

"People who knew I did the Chinese module told me about the vacancy here, and it was not hard for me to get the job - precisely because of what I studied", she noted.

She now treats several patients from all walks of life, specifically with the use of acupuncture, which she now also has a certificate for. She also does physio-type massages, and makes some diagnosis which may require herbal treatment.

"Herbalism is something I am interested in going into deeper and specialising in," she said.

She encouraged fellow young Namibians to "think out of the box" when it comes to their professions, saying many countries offer high-quality tertiary education on a broader variety of fields which may not be available locally.

"They can enquire about the countries and get scholarships where everything is paid for, like with me. To qualify, though, one must prove that one worked hard at school, and that one is serious about one's future. There are opportunities. What is more is they can then bring this new expertise home and add value to what Namibia can offer", Nakanyala urged.