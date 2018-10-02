Namibia: 600 Pupils Drop Out in Ohangwena

Over 600 pupils dropped out of school in the Ohangwena region in the first trymester, with some claiming that they were tired of failing repeatedly.

Of this number, 66 girls and 110 boys dropped out of school because they were tired of failing, gave up, or just lost interest in learning.

Statistics provided to The Namibian by Ohangwena education director Isak Hamatwi show that the most common causes of dropping out of school were pregnancies, which accounted for 92 girls dropping out. He said statistics for term two are still being compiled.

Despite the implementation of the education sector policy for the prevention and management of learner pregnancy a few years ago, Namibia is still grappling with a large number of teenage pregnancies, Hamatwi added.

In May this year, Oshana recorded 132 pregnancies. Ohangwena had over 100 schoolgirl pregnancies this year, and 433 in 2017.

Each year, nearly 2 500 girls between 15 and 19 fall pregnant countrywide, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. In Oshana, the Oshakati circuit recorded the highest number of pregnancies with 34, followed by Oluno (31), Onamutai (30), Eheke (25) and Ompundja 12. Of this number, 97 are still in school, while 35 have dropped out. Last year alone, the region recorded 312 pregnancies.

Hamatwi expressed concern that there are no punitive measures for older men who impregnate schoolgirls.

"This is a trap for our girls as the power imbalance remains at play, and in many cases leads to non-consensual sex. Teenagers need to be confident in themselves, and be able to say no. The solution lies in us being supportive parents," he stressed.

The education director said some pupils left school because they could not understand the medium of instruction, and those who live far dropped out because of distance and accommodation problems.

Other reasons cited in the statistics include pupils who drop out due to sickness, or caring for a sick relative. Others left school because they wanted to look for jobs, or had to go to cattle posts.