2 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Group Demands Release of Leah Sharibu Before October 15

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Leah Sharibu.
By Evelyn Okakwu

A group, Catalyst for Global Peace and Justice (CPJ), has asked the Nigerian government to ensure the release of abducted Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, before October 15.

The request was made on Tuesday during a press briefing organised by the group, in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN).

After failing to release Ms Sharibu along with her schoolmates who were kidnapped in their secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State, the Boko Haram terror group released a recent video where they killed another abducted woman and threatened to harm Ms Sharibu.

The CPJ said it would commence a sustained advocacy for the release of Ms Sharibu.

"There is ample time for any serious government, between now and October 15 to find a way to secure the release of these women," said the CPJ convener, Abraham Aiyedogbon, referring to Ms Sharibu and the remaining health officials still held by the terror group.

Also, a partner of the CPJ, Fredrick Adetiba said the group would ensure "sustained advocacies, such that would compel responses from government for the release of Ms Sharibu, the Red Cross officials and the remaining 112 Chibok girls still held by the Boko haram".

"We must sustain the engagement for the response of government on the release of Leah Sharibu. When groups begin advocacy, they believe you will be tired in not more than two weeks. But we will not relent. Freedom for Leah Sharibu will happen if we join our forces together."

The group called on government to reactivate talks with channels to Boko Haram, in a view to ensure the safe release of the abducted women.

Reiterating a previous request by CAN, the CPJ said it was time to restructure Nigeria's security sector for greater efficiency.

It also urged the Borno State Government to collaborate with the ICRC to compensate the family of the murdered Red Cross staffer, as well as ensuring the arrest of a man described by the CPJ as "a self-acclaimed murderer, Jaura Buba".

A prayer session and procession was conducted for the safe release of all the abductees.

Nigeria

Nigeria Records 20 Unsold Crude Cargoes As Trade Slows

Nigerian crude market is still stuck with an overhang of close to 20 unsold cargoes from the 58-strong October loading… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.