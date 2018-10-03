2 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Postpones FEC Meeting

Nigerian Senate
By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) scheduled to hold tomorrow, October 3,

The decision, according to his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, is as a result of "on-going political activities, particularly party primaries, in which some members of the Council are deeply involved in various states of the federation."

The FEC meeting is attended by the president, his vice, and ministers; and is where government policies and major contracts are approved.

It is headed by Mr Buhari himself, while his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, chairs it in the absence of the president.

