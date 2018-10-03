The prosecution has lined up 27 witnesses to testify in the trial of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and six other officials.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, prosecutor Joseph Riungu said his team has supplied all the witness statements and documents to the defence team. The defence admitted receiving the documents save for a few statements that they expected to receive before the end of Tuesday.

Dr Kidero and former chief officers in his administration have denied graft and abuse of office charges and are out on bond.

Others charged are former Nairobi County secretary Lilian Ndegwa, former chief finance officer Mr Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, former minister in charge of finance and planning Mr Gregory Mwakanongo, former accounting head Stephen Ogago Osiro, former acting chief finance officer Mr Luke Mugo and former acting head of treasury Maurice Ochieng Okere.

Others facing charges are Mr John Githua and Grace Njeri of Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd.

The charges against them state that they conspired to commit fraud which led to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the county government between January 16, 2014 and January 25, 2016.

The former officials allegedly conspired to commit corruption by authorising payments to various companies for services not rendered.

Dr Kidero allegedly received a total of Sh24 million from Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd on diverse dates. He allegedly received Sh14 million from Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd on August 24, 2014 and another Sh10 million from the same company on September 11, 2014.

The prosecution alleged that the money was acquired through corrupt dealings.

The trial will start on May 2, 2019.