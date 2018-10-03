Kenya: Don Bosco Home After Five Years' Detention in Tanzania

Photo: Nairobi News

Businessman Don Bosco Gichana (right) after he was released from Tanzanian prison on October 02, 2018.

Flamboyant businessman and politician Don Bosco Gichana is finally free after five years of detention by a Tanzanian court.

The controversial politician, who in 2007 gifted opposition leader Raila Odinga with a Hummer SUV, had been in custody since 2013.

FINE

Mr Gichana was tried for conspiracy and money laundering alongside four people including his lawyer Median Mwale.

The showy and youthful politician was first arrested on March 29, 2013, when he went to Tanzania to visit Mr Mwale, who had been in detention since August 2011 over charges including money laundering.

Three weeks ago, Mr Gichana pleaded guilty before the High Court in Arusha and was sentenced to five years in jail, a term he had already served.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of Tsh300 million (about Sh13.7 million).

On September 28, Mr Gichana's family deposited the amount to the Tanzania Revenue Collection Account in Arusha to secure his freedom.

JOY

On Monday evening, Mr Gichana's relatives posted pictures on social media of him being cleared at the Namanga border.

Sources told the Nation that the politician arrived safely in Nairobi County and will soon visit Kisii County where he comes from.

Mr Gichana could not hide his joy after returning home from the neighbouring country.

He had earlier expressed disappointment, saying he had been denied justice.

"Thank you counsel, family, friends and everyone who has been with me in this journey. I'm free and back to my motherland, Kenya. May God bless you," he said on his Facebook page.

He added: "Let me grab some sweet nyama choma (roasted meat), I missed it!"