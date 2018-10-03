The family of Ms Sharon Otieno, the slain university student, has said it will bury her on October 18, even as it denied claims it had requested for upkeep from the Migori County government.

Her parents, Mr Douglas Otieno and Ms Melida Auma, said they had sat with the burial committee on Sunday and resolved to bury her.

The family also rebuked some Kenyans, terming them "manufacturers of fake news" and sympathisers of the suspect, Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

PEDDLING LIES

They claimed some unknown people had been peddling lies on social media to paint the family in bad light.

Ms Auma said a blogger fuelled a rumour that she had requested the Migori County government for upkeep for Ms Otieno's children, which was not true.

"We do not want to be involved in any way with Migori County or any of its employees. We have not asked for any help from them. We know some of those producing and spreading such news are Obado's people," she said.

While saying that such information was only meant to hurt them more, Ms Auma asked Kenyans to desist from spreading falsehoods.

In accordance with the Luo traditions, Ms Otieno's body will be brought to their homestead on October 17 for overnight stay and be buried at her grandfather's homestead on 18th.

JUSTICE FOR SHARON

Speaking at his Magare home in Homa Bay County Monday before a visit by Rongo University lecturers, Mr Otieno said the decision to prepare for their daughter's burial was informed by the belief that their daughter would get justice.

"We have seen suspects connected to her murder arraigned in court. We are happy with the investigations so far and believe her killers will pay for their crimes," he said.

The family had vowed not to bury Ms Otieno until he killers are brought to book.

Her seventh-month-old foetus was buried three weeks ago.

SUSPECTS IN REMAND

Key suspects in the murder among them Mr Obado are in remand awaiting to be returned to court for determination of their bail application.

On Thursday, Mr Obado's application to be released on bond was rejected by the court.

He was ordered to spend 11 more days at the Industrial Area Remand Prison as he waits to make another application for his release.

The judge declined the request for bail, saying the court is yet to see the witness statements and documentary evidence to be used in the case so as to make a determination as to whether it was okay to free him on bond.

Mr Michael Oyamo, Mr Obado's personal assistant, is the second key suspect. The court ordered him to spend two more weeks at the prison as he awaits the hearing of his bail application. "You can appear before any other judge for a mention and direction on October 8," said the judge. Mr Caspal Obiero, a county is also among the accused.