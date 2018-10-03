Kenya: Bishops Say No to Condom Use, Insist on Abstinence

Photo: Daily Monitor

The female condom (file photo).

Catholic bishops reiterated their opposition to the use of condoms to fight HIV/Aids, calling for abstinence among unmarried couples.

The bishops, who were discussing "universal health coverage mobilisation and financing framework" at a health meeting in Mombasa, said they were alarmed by the surge of the HIV virus among Kenyans as they called for vigorous campaign on voluntary testing and counselling.

HIV

The members of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, insisted that using condoms is immoral. Health experts led by Dr William Ringera said HIV prevalence is high in Homa Bay as he called on the government to investment more in the county to curb the disease.

Administrators of faith-based facilities called for more support, warning that donor funding in the health sector is shrinking.

"Faith-based facilities did a lot even before the government started to talk about HIV. We started by giving ARV's although we still have challenges. HIV in Homa Bay is a burden, we need to curb the disease in the area," Dr Ringera said.

He added Kenya might lose the gains made in fighting HIV/Aids if more efforts to curb the spread of the disease are not put in place.

"We must screen everybody who comes to facilities including non-patients. I know some administrators have a problem with that because they think if we do that, we might lose clients but that is not true. Let us make sure there is no leakage and those found positive should be linked to care," Dr Ringera said.

He added if all persons living with HIV are put on anti-retroviral drugs, retained and the disease is supressed, transmission will be cut.

"We must conquer this disease," added the medic. The clerics were led by Kakamega Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi, who said they are concerned over high rate of HIV among Kenyans.

"The church has its doctrines of what it teaches and it is the greatest advocator fighting against AIDs but the use of condoms is not part of the agenda of the church. The church is at the front line to see how we can reduce the spread of the disease," Bishop Obanyi said.

He said the church will continue to teach the doctrine of abstinence.

"We have ways of reducing high rate of Aids infections and condoms are not part of it. We sensitise our people to see the need for testing so that they can know their status. The church is a body of doctrines, it teaches, what is right and wrong," added the bishop.

He noted condom is not the only mechanism used to prevent infection.

"Condom is not part of moral teaching and therefore, the church can never advocate for things that are not moral," the bishop said.

On discordant couple, Bishop Obanyi said the church has ways of counselling the families to live a moral life.

According to the bishops, Catholic church has about 500 health facilities and 22 medical training colleges.

The National Aids Control Council recently indicated that more than a million people are on anti-retroviral therapy as the population of persons living with HIV stand at 1.4 million. Nacc said more than 28,000 people living with Aids succumbed to the disease in 2017.