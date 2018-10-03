3 October 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria Loses N2.5trn Annually to Non-Oil Exports, Ports - LCCI

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olajide Fabamise

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), other Organised Private Sector (OPS) and Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), have disclosed that Nigeria's economy is currently losing N2.5 trillion corporate earnings across the sectors on annual basis

The losses included N600billion in revenue by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and $10billion from non-oil exports.

Disclosing this at a media briefing on the official unveiling of Maritime Ports research reform in Lagos yesterday, president, LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, said the industrial capacity utilisation currently stands at 38 to 40 per cent and approximately 40 per cent of businesses located around Lagos ports' communities have either relocated to other areas, scaled down operations or completely shut down.

He said that the these developments have very huge adverse implication for job creation, tax revenue and real economic activities with estimated downside effect of about three per cent on the country's GDP. He also noted that the past and ongoing reform efforts notwithstanding, the Nigerian ports continue to lag behind its peers in Africa and other parts of the world.

Ruwase explained that the research done by the OPS noticed a worrisome level of deliberate resistance by some MDAs to implement/enforce enabling regulations including the 2017 presidential executive orders relating to the ports.

On the way forward, Ruwase said that enforcing the use of single window platform is the most vital reform measure needed to reduce or eliminate process delays, human interface, bureaucracy and multiplicity of agencies. "This will have an immediate, wide and positive impact in the port."

He stressed that presidential executive order on single examination should be enforced and any MDA that violates the order should be sanctioned, also there is need to digitize export process, especially the processing and approval of NXP forms.

He noted that there is need to extend reform action plans of PEBEC to Eastern ports, air, and land ports. Government should improve the security situation along and within the Warri port in other to ward off militants and touts. Stakeholders request that government should approve and publicize a bouquet of incentives to importers and exporters that patronise ports outside Lagos state.

"Our advocacy activity in the maritime ports and other sectors is a continuous one. We have a collective responsibility working with various stakeholders to ensure a better investment environment for the progress of the Nigerian economy and the good of everyone."

Nigeria

Nigeria Records 20 Unsold Crude Cargoes As Trade Slows

Nigerian crude market is still stuck with an overhang of close to 20 unsold cargoes from the 58-strong October loading… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.