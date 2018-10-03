Nigeria: Church Donates Six Blocks of Classroom to Govt

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Lagos Province 40 of Region 19, has donated six blocks of classroom to Ojodu Junior Grammar School, Omole Phase one, as part of efforts to improve the standard of education in the state.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, held recently, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Missions, Pastor Brown Oyitso, said the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adebayo has given the church the mandate to embark on cooperate Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) to help their neighbour, feed the poor, and offer scholarships to people in the neighbourhood.

He also said the mandate ensure that they assist people in the neigbhourhoods where their churches are located, noting that in line with the mandate, it has set up a department headed by a special assistant to look after this aspect of the church's work.

Oyitso said the completion of the project took 9 months, adding that if other churches are partnering with the government to do the same thing, youth unemployment would be a thing of the past.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode Ambode who was represented by the Permanent Secretary and Tutor General, Education District VI, Olufunmilayo Onadipe commended the church for its efforts saying, "This is a laudable project, we cannot do it alone and this is why we need the support of others. We rely on people like you, the church, to help the government and join us to move forward. This is a wonderful project, and for any one of you that has contributed in one way or the other, God will reward you and take care of your children, as you have taken care of other people's children."

In his remarks, the Provincial Pastor, Bola Odutola, said as a church, they believe that education is a life-long pursuit.

He said in line with their vision to support the growth of the education sector, they saw the need to collaborate with the government in achieving excellence and expressed hope that the modern facilities given to the school would not only improve it's physical outlook but more importantly, the learning culture.

According to him, "We therefore hope our efforts will assist in eliminating health and safety threats posed by overcrowded classroom, create stimulating learning environments excite pupils to come to schools. Challenge other bodies to support the government in upgrading the standards of our public schools."