Nigeria: Lagos APC Announces Sanwo-Olu Winner of Primary Condemned By Electoral Chief

Babajide Sanwo-Olu
By Samuel Ogundipe

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has announced the final results of the controversial primaries held for governorship aspirants on Tuesday.

Tunde Balogun, APC Lagos chairman, declared Jide Sanwo-Olu winner of the election with 970, 851 votes. Incumbent Akinwunmi Ambode scored 72,901. The race has been between the two.

Mr Balogun made the announcement despite the position of the party's electoral committee which was sent by the National Working Committee to conduct and supervise the exercise.

The committee members addressed a press briefing around 4:00 p.m., saying they were unaware of any election and effectively nullified the exercise whose results Mr Balogun announced tonight.

The chairman of the committee, Clement Ebiri, also told PREMIUM TIMES at about 6 p.m. that no primaries held and his committee was still with the materials to be used for the primaries.

Multiple sources at the APC national secretariat in Abuja told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night that fresh primaries might hold on Wednesday.

But late on Tuesday, TVC News reported that party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said the results announced by Mr Balogun would stand.

If Mr Oshiomhole indeed supported the primaries that held Tuesday, it would mark an apparent nullification of the decision of the committee he sent to the state.

Tuesday's exercise was consumed by controversy almost as soon voting started at ward units across the state in the morning.

The exercise was conducted via direct primaries method, but loyalists of Mr Ambode alleged disenfranchisement and threatened to hold their own exercise.

Mr Ambode's supporters accused Lagos APC leaders of employing high-handed tactics to ensure the victory of Mr Sanwo-Olu.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

