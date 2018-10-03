3 October 2018

Rwanda: Kagame Receives Minister-President of Rhineland-Palatinate

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday received the Minister-President of Rhineland-Palatinate Malu Dreyer, the first woman to hold that office in the German state.

She has held the position since January 2013.

Malu Dreyer is also the Deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), a position she was elected to in 2017.

She is in the country leading delegation of over 30 leaders that include the Minister for Finance in the State of Rhineland-Palatinate; four Members of the State Parliament of Rhineland-Palatinate including the Vice President of the State Parliament, as well as staff from the State Government.

Rwanda has enjoyed a special partnership with the state of Rhineland-Palatinate which spans over 36 years, during which close to 2000 projects have been implemented in the country valued at €100 million.

