2 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: New Startup Hub Opens in Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Bizimungu

A new German-owned hub, Westerwelle Startup Haus Kigali, which opened on Monday, says it will work with local start-ups to help them grow their business.

This was announced during the official launch in Kigali, on Monday this week.

The facility is offering co-working space for entrepreneurs and a makerspace with a focus on a product design and innovation.

A makerspace is basically a hub where people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, gather to work on projects, while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge.

The Westerwelle Foundation partnered with Evonik Stiftung Foundation to set up this hub in Kigali, and currently houses 22 local startups.

It is home to startups like Pikiwash (service provider for moto-taxis), BeneFactors (a local factoring firm), Sana Initiative, FinanceYou (a finance and book keeping startup), Umva (translating platform), and Ki-pepeo kids.

Michael Mronz, the Foundation's Chairman, said that the plan involves giving a home to people who are thinking to develop their own companies and give them a chance to establish their ventures as well as build capacities.

"We will be hosting events to transfer knowledge, as well as those focusing on how to finance ideas," he said, adding that they will work to facilitate the startups to access capital from German investors.

Already, one company that is housed at Westerwelle Startup Haus Kigali, African Renewable Energy Development (ARED), has secured capital from German investors.

Recently, ARED had raised nearly Rwf250 million from German investors via Bettervest.

For the owners, establishing a co-working space is a great opportunities to develop the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Rwanda.

Rwanda's Trade and Industry Minister, Vincent Munyeshyaka, who officiated at the opening, said that the establishment of the hub was aligned with the Government's programme of promoting small and medium enterprises for job creation and for economic growth.

The hub, in partnership with the Government of Germany, has a special programme designed for women who want to become future technology-savvy. It is one of the programmes that Mronz said is training a generation of women passionate about ICT.

This is the second hub the foundation is opening having already opened one in Tunisia.

Rwanda

IMF Confirms 7.2% Economic Growth Rate

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained Rwanda's economic growth projection for 2018 at 7.2 per cent, owing… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.