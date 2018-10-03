Zimbabwe: Nigerian Envoy Visits Kwekwe Mayor

Nigerian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Janet Bessong Odeka last Friday paid a courtesy call on Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Angeline Kasipo.

She congratulated Clr Kasipo for breaking barriers after she became the only female to be elected mayor in the aftermath of the harmonised elections.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Kwekwe Expo, Ambassador Odeka said her visit was to show support for Clr Kasipo.

"This is a courtesy call to her worship the mayor and to show the world that it is possible for women to rise to the top. As a woman myself, I am showing support to the only female mayor in the country," said Ambassador Odeka.

She said a lot of projects where lined up that will be conducted between her country and not only Kwekwe, but the country at large. "We are lining up a lot of exchange programmes ranging from cultural exchange programmes as well as economic development programmes. The projects will not only benefit Kwekwe, but also the country as a whole," she said.

"With the new leadership, we expect a positive change and Nigeria is there to play its role in the development of the Zimbabwean economy."

Clr Kasipo said she was very much delighted by the visit.

"I did not know that I have made so much impact, but I should say the impact that I want to make should be an example to everyone out there. Especially to women, I want to be a good role model," she said.

Clr Kasipo said it was her wish to have a good working relationship with Ambassador Odeka and engage in a number of exchange programmes.

Clr Kasipo, a businesswoman in her own right, was elected to be mayor in a 14-member chamber to become the only female mayor in the country.