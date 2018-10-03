Zanu-PF here has lined up celebratory rallies across Masvingo to thank its supporters across the province for voting for President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party in the July 30 harmonised elections.

President Mnangagwa out-polled his main rival, MDC-Alliance's Mr Nelson Chamisa in Masvingo while Zanu-PF swept all but one of the 26 National Assembly seats.

MDC-Alliance only won the Masvingo Urban parliamentary seat slightly avoiding a whitewash by a reinvigorated ZANU-PF.

Speaking after the ruling party provincial inter-district conference held in the city last weekend, Zanu-PF provincial spokesperson Cde Ronald Ndaba said the conference resolved to roll out celebratory rallies across the province.

Cde Ndaba said senior party leaders in the province will headline the "thank you rallies".

"One of the major issues that came out of our party provincial inter-district conference was the impending holding of celebratory rallies across Masvingo to thank our supporters to the majority of people in the province for voting for our President Cde ED Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in the elections that condemned the opposition to defeat," he said.

"We will soon be announcing the dates for the celebrations but it is going to be very soon because we put up a very good showing as a province where our President prevailed in the presidential race while we also swept 25 out of 26 House of Assembly seats that were on the table. We need to go out to our people at the district, branch and cell levels to thank them for rallying behind the revolutionary party and President Mnangagwa."

The ruling party provincial spokesperson said the conference was also held to thank party leaders in Masvingo for successfully steering the Zanu-PF ship to victory in the July 30 polls.

"Besides, the holding of the provincial inter-district conference is a Zanu-PF constitutional requirement. The conference which came after completion of all the electoral process was really to thank party leaders in Masvingo that is at provincial level, district level and lower tiers of the party for a job well done in guiding our party to victory in the harmonised elections," he said.

Cde Ndaba said the conference also touched on the need for party leaders to continue popularising Zanu-PF especially at grassroots level with an eye on the 2023 polls while also reminding leaders of their constitutional obligations and the importance of adhering to disciplinary codes.

He said the ruling party leadership in the province was now gearing for devolution saying the move was long overdue and would lead to rapid socio-economic development in Masvingo.

"There is excitement within the party here over plans to devolve power to provinces and we are happy that enabling legislation is now being worked out.

There is unanimity within Zanu-PF in Masvingo that devolution will accrue positive socio-economic benefits for our people by helping to grow the province's Gross Domestic Product and that of the nation as a whole," said Cde Ndaba.

He said the provincial inter-district conference also discussed about the forthcoming Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference slated for Gwanda in December.

Turning the development that saw the ruling party losing the chairmanship of Chiredzi Town Council despite having a majority in council, Cde Ndaba said internal party processes would be explored to determine the next course of action.

Politburo member Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who is the Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology was the guest of honour at the conference where he called on the ruling party to continue working hard to maintain its political dominance in the province.