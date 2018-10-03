Zimbabwe: 'Let's Make Vision 2030 a Reality'

The provincial leadership in Mashonaland West has been urged to be resolute and ensure maximum discipline in the implementation of radical economic reforms targeted at attracting and facilitating both foreign and domestic investments.

Addressing provincial heads of department in Government institutions and other key stakeholders in Chinhoyi recently, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa said this would help the province contribute to the fulfilment of Zimbabwe's shared vision to be a middle income economy by 2030.

She said Zimbabwe's Second Republic was concentrating on economic independence and leaders were expected to be servants of the people.

"Vision 2030 can only become a reality through our collective resolve as residents of this great province in our various designations to work towards the smooth, effective and efficient running of 'Mashonaland Best'," she said.

"The Government has clearly spelt out that in the discharge of its mandate over the next five years, its efforts will be predicted on the revival of the economy through the 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business' mantra."

The thrust, Minister Mliswa said, would require that each province carry its weight in contributing to the national Gross Domestic Product through the attainment of set targets.

She also called for efficient utilisation of both natural and man-made resources for the socio-economic development of the country.

"We have no time to sit on our laurels, but we have to hit the ground running, if not sprinting, to ensure the abundant resources in our beloved province are carefully exploited for the benefit of the province and the nation at large," she said.

She said Mashonaland West was endowed with rich soils, tourist attractions and mineral wealth including the Great Dyke mountain range.

"We are also the drivers of the macro economy with our tobacco and mineral wealth. So let us explore our mineral wealth with the foresight of efficiency and conservative for future generation," she said.

Minister Mliswa said the achievement of a tangible economic development would need a collective effort from all the responsible authorities in conducting their business in a more integrated, transparent, coordinated and professional manner.

"As the President's chief representative in Mashonaland West I will have a zero tolerance for corruption and laziness or any activity that undermines Government efforts to revive the economy," she said.

Minister Mliswa also urged State agencies to exercise sensitivity in their discharge of duties to the vulnerable people.

"People living with disabilities, child-headed families, orphans and the elderly together with mentally challenged people are our people let us not discriminate, but rather hold them dear," she said.

The meeting was also attended by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga, Chinhoyi legislator Mr Peter Matarutse, Chinhoyi Mayor Dyke Makumbi, Members of the Provincial Council, councillors both from both the ruling Zanu-PF and opposition parties among other delegates.