3 October 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chinyengetere Calls for Focus

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mukudzei Chingwere

DESPITE helping defending champions FC Platinum to the apex of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, reigning Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere, has implored teammates to retain their focus after establishing a five-point lead with five games to go.

Pure Platinum Play are on course to retain the championship with closest rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars blowing hot and cold in the title run-in.

The Platinum sides have a potential winner takes all affair in the offing at Mandava in Week 33.

A second consecutive title is within reach, but the experienced forward is not getting carried away.

"Yes we have a lead, but we are not looking much into that, remember there are still many games to play before the season ends.

"We have many tough matches coming and we just need to continue working hard and remain focused in the last matches," he said.

Chinyengetere has been prolific for the platinum miners with 15 goals in his name this season which makes him the leading scorer in the league and a favourite for the Golden Boot.

He is rated as one of the best performers this season together with the likes of teammates Farai Madhanhanga, Kelvin Moyo and Ngezi Platinum Stars skipper Liberty Chakoroma.

But the former Warriors forward insists he is not motivated by individual awards and is more interested in collective achievements.

"Honestly I am not worried about individual achievements in terms of scoring I am happy to score because it will help the team, but even if someone scores and the team wins it does not have any difference for me.

"We have a target as a team and if we achieve that I will be more than happy, individual awards if they will come it will be appreciated, but for now I am focused on seeing us succeed as a team," said Chinyengetere.

FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum are out of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Zimbabwe

Pay U.S.$100 Billion 1980s Massacres Compensation, Govt Told

The government must pay the Matebeleland US$100 billion in compensation for Gukurahundi and other outrages perpetrated… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.