Zimbabwe: Chinyengetere Calls for Focus

DESPITE helping defending champions FC Platinum to the apex of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, reigning Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere, has implored teammates to retain their focus after establishing a five-point lead with five games to go.

Pure Platinum Play are on course to retain the championship with closest rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars blowing hot and cold in the title run-in.

The Platinum sides have a potential winner takes all affair in the offing at Mandava in Week 33.

A second consecutive title is within reach, but the experienced forward is not getting carried away.

"Yes we have a lead, but we are not looking much into that, remember there are still many games to play before the season ends.

"We have many tough matches coming and we just need to continue working hard and remain focused in the last matches," he said.

Chinyengetere has been prolific for the platinum miners with 15 goals in his name this season which makes him the leading scorer in the league and a favourite for the Golden Boot.

He is rated as one of the best performers this season together with the likes of teammates Farai Madhanhanga, Kelvin Moyo and Ngezi Platinum Stars skipper Liberty Chakoroma.

But the former Warriors forward insists he is not motivated by individual awards and is more interested in collective achievements.

"Honestly I am not worried about individual achievements in terms of scoring I am happy to score because it will help the team, but even if someone scores and the team wins it does not have any difference for me.

"We have a target as a team and if we achieve that I will be more than happy, individual awards if they will come it will be appreciated, but for now I am focused on seeing us succeed as a team," said Chinyengetere.

FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum are out of the Chibuku Super Cup.