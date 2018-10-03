3 October 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: US Airstrike Kills 9 Al-Shabaab Militants

Tagged:

Related Topics

The U.S. military says it killed at least nine al-Shabab militants in an airstrike in southern Somalia that was conducted after an insurgent attack on government forces.

A statement by the U.S. Africa Command said at least one al-Shabab militant was wounded in the airstrike, which was carried out in coordination with the Somali government on Monday, about 40 kilometers northeast of the southern city of Kismayo.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed in this air strike", the statement said.

The U.S. has conducted more than 20 such airstrikes in Somalia this year.

Al-Shabab, which is allied with al-Qaida, has been fighting since 2006 to overthrow the Somali government and turn the country into a strict Islamic state.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Attacks EU Convoy in Mogadishu, Two Killed

A suicide bomber drove a car into a Western military convoy in Mogadishu on Monday, killing two people and injuring… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.