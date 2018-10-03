Nigeria: MTN Pledges Support for Nigerian Arts and Culture

Lagos — MOBILE network operator, MTN, has reiterated its commitment to promote and support Nigerian culture, traditions and festivals.

The support is through the company's Kulture Fest initiative.

The information and communications technology (ICT) company sponsored the just-concluded Olojo Festival in Ile-Ifein the inland Osun State.

After a week in seclusion, the monarch of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, urgedthe government and Nigerians to promote Yoruba culture.

The Yoruba constitute over 40 million people in total, in the West African country of over 190 million people. It is the biggest in Africa by population.

With Kulture Fest, MTN Nigeria is sponsoring over 37 festivals.

This is despite tensions between the company and the Nigerian government over regulatory issues.