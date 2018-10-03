Gambia: Dr. Janneh Re-Arrested, Charged

Dr. Amadou Scattred Janneh has been rearrested and charged at the Gunjur Police station on Tuesday, 2 October, 2018, Sulayman Mbenga disclosed.

He said Dr. Janneh was picked at a funeral service of his uncle right at the Gunjur cemetery and that his subsequent detention is in connection with his activism against alleged coastal pollution by Golden Lead.

"We're monitoring the outcome of this case which is another expression of the treatment meted on our own Gambians by leaders of this country to allegedly please Chinese," he said.

Dr Janneh, who had since been released on bail in the sum of D500,000, told Foroyaa that he was approached by two plain clothes police officers from the Serious Crime unit of the Gambia Police Force, who took him away. He said he was told that they have been looking for him for the past six months. He added that he was escorted to his home to collect his travelling document which they then impounded. He further said the police asked him to report at the Brikama police Station today at 8.30 am.

At press-time, the Police spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lamin Njie confirmed the arrest of Dr. Janneh and said that this was in relation to the Golden Lead issue.

He said charges are been pressed against him and he will appear before the Brikama Magistrates' Court with others. He was charged with willful damage to property, conspiracy and criminal trespass.

"His associates are currently standing trial and he will also join them as well. A bail has been opened him," PRO Njie said. He added that because he was away he could not join them in the trial.