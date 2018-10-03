Luanda — Angola must strengthen the social security system with experience from other countries, said Tuesday in Luanda, the resident coordinator of the United Nations system in Angola, Paolo Balladeli.

He said that Angola is going through a new stage, so it is important to exchange experiences with other nations in order to improve the national system.

Paolo Balladeli stressed that the National Social Security Institute (INSS) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) are working to support the country in order to identify the best revenues that allow to build and create categories of informal market for social security .

The official, speaking on the sidelines of the meeting "The extension of coverage of social security in Angola: proposal for the future", exemplified domestic workers, rural workers, fishermen and other categories currently enrolled in social security, and aim to give an economic boost to the country through its activities.

The United Nations in Angola has technically supported to create partnerships with countries that have already overcome this situation and have made progress in the field of social security, such as Portugal and Cape Verde, as there are good practices that show the steps that Angola has to take.