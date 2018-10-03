2 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: University Students Empowered On Entrepreneurship

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — At least thirty-two university students from the provinces of Cuanza Norte, Uíge and Zaire, will take part as from Tuesday in Mbanza Kongo in a training seminar on entrepreneurship promoted by the non-governmental organization Development Workshop (DW).

For four days, participants will be provided with knowledge related to self-employment such as job creation, company presentation, product or service description, entrepreneur presentation, description of target clients and competition, formalization and start of activity .

On the occasion, the DW representative and trainer, Adão Augusto said that the training action aims to strengthen the skills of newly graduated university students and those who still attend the 3rd and 4th year of higher education.

Speaking at the opening session, the Deputy Governor of Zaire for the political, economic and social sector, António Félix Kialunguila, asked the beneficiaries to absorb the knowledge to be given at this event for a practical application in the future.

Angola

Traders Shun Nigeria's Crude, Scramble for Angola's

Crude traders yesterday sidelined crude coming from Nigeria but showed interest in specifications from… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.