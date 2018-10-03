Angola: University Students Empowered On Entrepreneurship

Mbanza Kongo — At least thirty-two university students from the provinces of Cuanza Norte, Uíge and Zaire, will take part as from Tuesday in Mbanza Kongo in a training seminar on entrepreneurship promoted by the non-governmental organization Development Workshop (DW).

For four days, participants will be provided with knowledge related to self-employment such as job creation, company presentation, product or service description, entrepreneur presentation, description of target clients and competition, formalization and start of activity .

On the occasion, the DW representative and trainer, Adão Augusto said that the training action aims to strengthen the skills of newly graduated university students and those who still attend the 3rd and 4th year of higher education.

Speaking at the opening session, the Deputy Governor of Zaire for the political, economic and social sector, António Félix Kialunguila, asked the beneficiaries to absorb the knowledge to be given at this event for a practical application in the future.