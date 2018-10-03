2 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Provincial Governor Calls On Staff for Greater Commitment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — The provincial governor of Zaire, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, Tuesday in Mbanza Kongo called for greater commitment and dedication of the staff to carry out the actions conceived in the public investment program for 2018/2019.

When intervening in the act of inaugurating of the new staff appointed by him, the governor pledged to work hard not to defraud the expectation created by the local population at the time of his appointment by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

"The people will be our point of departure and arrival. The expectation is very great and the responsibility is greater. Therefore, it will be up to you the success of every provincial government," said the governor.

Francisco Comba and Garcia Vieira took office for the positions of advisors to the governor, while Cudimuana Cabeia and Afonso Nzolameso were appointed as director and deputy director of the governor's office.

This is the first swearing act that Pedro Makita Armando Júlia chairs since he was appointed provincial governor of Zaire on September 12 of this year.

Angola

Traders Shun Nigeria's Crude, Scramble for Angola's

Crude traders yesterday sidelined crude coming from Nigeria but showed interest in specifications from… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.