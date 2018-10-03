Angola: Provincial Governor Calls On Staff for Greater Commitment

Mbanza Kongo — The provincial governor of Zaire, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia, Tuesday in Mbanza Kongo called for greater commitment and dedication of the staff to carry out the actions conceived in the public investment program for 2018/2019.

When intervening in the act of inaugurating of the new staff appointed by him, the governor pledged to work hard not to defraud the expectation created by the local population at the time of his appointment by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

"The people will be our point of departure and arrival. The expectation is very great and the responsibility is greater. Therefore, it will be up to you the success of every provincial government," said the governor.

Francisco Comba and Garcia Vieira took office for the positions of advisors to the governor, while Cudimuana Cabeia and Afonso Nzolameso were appointed as director and deputy director of the governor's office.

This is the first swearing act that Pedro Makita Armando Júlia chairs since he was appointed provincial governor of Zaire on September 12 of this year.