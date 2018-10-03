Angola: Secretary of State On Respect for Female Leadership

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Territorial Administration Laurinda Cardoso Tuesday in Luanda called for respect for women's leadership in terms of historical, cultural, legal and religious perspective.

The official made the call while addressing a topic on "Women's Leadership in Organisations" at a seminar under the theme "Commandments of a Leader and Labour Litigation".

The State Secretary pointed to ordinary legislation, stressing that 50 percent of decision-making positions should be held by women.

She said that the leadership entails inducing change, acting ethically as well as aligning the resources, in the light of the country's Constitution, and other diplomas technically called ordinary legislation.

As for gender leadership, Laurinda Cardoso defended more commitment so that women can be reviewed in different positions, both in the private sector and public.

On the other hand, the director general of IIDEA Work Solutions, the organiser of the seminar, said that the move served to raise awareness of the business sector on the importance of the role of women as leaders and managers and take over their places of prominence.