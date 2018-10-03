2 October 2018

Angola: Rain Displaces Over 240 People in Mbanza Kongo

Mbanza Kongo — At least 246 people were displaced Sunday by heavy rain coupled with lightning that hit Mbanza Kongo city, the capital of the northern Zaire Province.

The data were released Monday by Firefighter spokesperson, Manuel Mpanzo Cassua, adding that the storm destroyed 41 homes in the neighbourhoods of "11 Novembro" and "4 de Fevereiro", outskirts of Mbanza Kongo.

The rain also destroyed churches, knocked down trees and electric power poles.

He added that the victims, who took refuge in homes of relatives and neighbours, await support from the authorities.

