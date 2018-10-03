Angola: Fineza Teta Defends Diplomacy in Divulging National Art

Luanda — The Angolan plastic artist Fineza Teta last Monday defended greater intervention from the country's diplomatic sector in the divulgence of national arts, which helps to promote the creative potential of local artists and contributes to their internationalisation process.

The plastic artist made such statement in Luanda during the presentation of her individual exhibition dubbed "Coleção Gerações" (Generations Collection), which has over ten works that mainly focus on African identity, with special emphasis on women.

According to the artist, at national level plastic arts have had greater divulgence in comparison to previous years, which demonstrates the increased commitment of artists. However, she clarified, at international level there is need for major intervention.

On the occasion, Fineza Teta recognised the commitment of the Angolan Consulate in Brazil and Portugal to the promotion of Angolan culture.

"It is paramount to invest in cultural diplomacy with a view to divulging the art made here, (...) with the aim of internationalising our cultural manifestations", she emphasised.

Fineza Teta's paintings will be in exhibition until the end of the month.

She has won various national and international prizes, as well as has participated in many international events, such as Expo Saragoça, Expo Shanghai and Expo Korea.