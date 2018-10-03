2 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Customs Offices to Have Automated Data System By 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The country's 79 Customs offices will be equipped with the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA World) by the year 2019, a technological tool that facilitates trade, reduces costs and bureaucracy.

The ASYCUDA World system is already being implemented in Lobito Port (centre-west Benguela Province), Amboim Port (centre-west Cuanza Sul Province), Luanda Port (north-western Luanda Province), Sonil base in Luanda, and at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport.

Speaking to ANGOP, Bento Kifuma, a technician with the Customs Services of the General Tax Administration (AGT), said that the installation of the mentioned automated system is still in progress, adding that by the year 2019 the whole country should be covered.

He then revealed that twelve southern African countries are already using the ASYCUDA World system, a technical device that has been bringing new dynamics into regional trade.

Angola

Traders Shun Nigeria's Crude, Scramble for Angola's

Crude traders yesterday sidelined crude coming from Nigeria but showed interest in specifications from… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.