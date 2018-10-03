Angola: Customs Offices to Have Automated Data System By 2019

Luanda — The country's 79 Customs offices will be equipped with the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA World) by the year 2019, a technological tool that facilitates trade, reduces costs and bureaucracy.

The ASYCUDA World system is already being implemented in Lobito Port (centre-west Benguela Province), Amboim Port (centre-west Cuanza Sul Province), Luanda Port (north-western Luanda Province), Sonil base in Luanda, and at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport.

Speaking to ANGOP, Bento Kifuma, a technician with the Customs Services of the General Tax Administration (AGT), said that the installation of the mentioned automated system is still in progress, adding that by the year 2019 the whole country should be covered.

He then revealed that twelve southern African countries are already using the ASYCUDA World system, a technical device that has been bringing new dynamics into regional trade.