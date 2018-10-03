2 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Sacks Secretary of State for Hospital

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Tuesday fired Valentim Altino de Chantal Matias from the post of State Secretary of Health Ministry for Hospital Area.

Valentim Matias was appointed to the posit on October 13, 2017, according to the President's Civil Affairs Office.

In another decree, João Lourenço appointed Leonardo Europeo Inocêncio as State Secretary of Health Ministry for Hospital Area.

Angolan Statesman also named José Cornélio as deputy governor of the central Huambo province for the political, social and economic sector.

