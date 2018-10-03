Nigerians Are Reacting to Rev Chris Okotie's Intention to Become Nigeria's President

Just like the Biblical shepherd who never gave up until he found his lost sheep, Rev Chris Okotie of the Household of God church has once again declared his intention to become Nigeria's number 1 citizen.

The pastor who is known for his high-sounding words will be running for the position under the party. The best selling author first sought this post in 2003 under the Justice Party (JP). In 2007, he ran under his own party Fresh Democratic party (FRESH) and contested in 2011.

While stating his intention, he said: "I have referred to myself as a consensus remedial facilitator because of the existential threats that we have now."

See Nigerians thoughts on the new development:

Somebody should just make Chris Okotie President. It's becoming embarrassing.

-- Dr. Cee (@cee_oma) October 2, 2018

If you don't think Chris Okotie is better than Buhari, you are problematic.

Buhari is the lowest point in Nigerian history; an aged, bigoted, wicked character.

He is the least qualified candidate and you rate him above Okotie?

-- Ndi Kato 🔴 (@YarKafanchan) October 2, 2018

"Heavenly race, I no go tire" https://t.co/TeQULdMdCS

-- The CV Writer (@_AdeFunke_) October 2, 2018

It's never been enough because I've never seen a "Chris Okotie For President" Campaign poster in my life.

-- Sifon ❄ (@lifeofnofis) October 2, 2018

May the blessing of the God of heaven be vouchsafed to you in the plenitude of His grace.

Rev. Chris Okotie@okotiesletter#okotiesletterhttps://t.co/8YyAhmgZb2

-- Kvngbrian (@Itz_kvngbrian) September 28, 2018

The current president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari once towed this line before he succeeded. Who knows?