The family of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno has appealed to well-wishers to assist them in the burial of their daughter.

The family on Monday said the cost of burial is estimated at more than Sh1 million.

Burial committee chairman Elijah Opiyo said the bill is quite high due to the large number of mourners expected to attend the ceremony in Homa Bay County.

The million-shilling bill includes mortuary charges, cost of buying coffin, food and refreshments for mourners.

The woman, who was murdered together with her foetus, is scheduled to be buried on October 18.

The male foetus that Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who is now an accused in the murder, admitted siring, was buried two weeks ago.

Mr Opiyo said the body of the student will be removed from Kirindo mortuary on October 18.

The committee has resolved to burry Ms Otieno at her grandfather's home, next the grave where her foetus was interred.

Opiyo said the family is conducting a fundraiser to help them meet the costs of the burial.

"We expect large number of mourners that is why we are calling on well-wishers to chip in to enable us have a dignified sendoff to our daughter," he said.

Ms Otieno's grandfather Samuel Onyango appealed for peace during the burial.

The decision to burry Sharon at her grandfather's home is in line with Luo culture and tradition on the ground that the student's ex-husband had not brought dowry to her parents' home.