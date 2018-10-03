Libya Death Toll Swelling After Weeks of Crisis

Tripoli — THE recurrent clashes in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, have left a total of 115 people dead since late August.

Most of those killed are civilians.

At least 11 of the victims have been killed over the past ten days, as of yesterday (Monday) while 14 were injured during the crisis.

More than 5 000 families have been displaced since the violence first broke out in late August.

The majority of the displaced families are hosted by friends, family and relatives. About 200 families have taken shelter in five schools across Tripoli.

About 7 000 refuges and migrants caught up in the clashes remain detained under horrible conditions.

Killings and displacements have continued despite a ceasefire reached by warring parties in early September.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs aid efforts were underway to consolidate the ceasefire.

Rival militia groups are battling for control of Tripoli, the city of more than 2,5 million people.

It is the leading centre of banking, finance and communication in the country and is one of the leading commercial and manufacturing cities.

The deadly anarchy besetting the city mirrors the lawlessness gripping after the overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The oil-rich North African country of over 6 million people is torn among ethnic and regional lines.