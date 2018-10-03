3 October 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Biti's Bail Conditions Relaxed - He Vows to Challenge Further Remand

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary Taruvinga

Opposition MDC deputy national chairperson Tendai Biti earned some respite Tuesday after a Harare court scrapped his reporting conditions.

He is charged with breaching the Electoral Act and also inciting public violence.

Harare magistrate Elisha Singano, on Tuesday, accused the State of dragging its feet regarding commencement trial.

"On every remand the State must justify need for continuous postponements," said Singano.

"Remands on their own infringe on an accused person's freedom; therefore, there should a good reason for pushing cases further.

"There are no genuine reasons why the accused should continue reporting as such all reporting conditions against the accused are hereby cancelled."

Prosecuting, Michael Reza promised to confirm the trial date on next remand. This was after Biti's lawyer gave notice to challenge further remand.

As part of his bail conditions, the opposition politician had ordered to report to the police twice a week.

Biti is answering to a charge of breaching the Electoral Act after he announced that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had won the July 30 elections.

He is also accused of inciting public violence after six people were killed in post-election clashes with the security services in Harare.

Zimbabwe

Pay U.S.$100 Billion 1980s Massacres Compensation, Govt Told

The government must pay the Matebeleland US$100 billion in compensation for Gukurahundi and other outrages perpetrated… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.