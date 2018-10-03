Opposition MDC deputy national chairperson Tendai Biti earned some respite Tuesday after a Harare court scrapped his reporting conditions.

He is charged with breaching the Electoral Act and also inciting public violence.

Harare magistrate Elisha Singano, on Tuesday, accused the State of dragging its feet regarding commencement trial.

"On every remand the State must justify need for continuous postponements," said Singano.

"Remands on their own infringe on an accused person's freedom; therefore, there should a good reason for pushing cases further.

"There are no genuine reasons why the accused should continue reporting as such all reporting conditions against the accused are hereby cancelled."

Prosecuting, Michael Reza promised to confirm the trial date on next remand. This was after Biti's lawyer gave notice to challenge further remand.

As part of his bail conditions, the opposition politician had ordered to report to the police twice a week.

Biti is answering to a charge of breaching the Electoral Act after he announced that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had won the July 30 elections.

He is also accused of inciting public violence after six people were killed in post-election clashes with the security services in Harare.