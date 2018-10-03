Ghana: Tema Police Kill 2 Armed Robbers, Grab 2 Others

The Tema police in the early hours of yesterday shot and killed two suspected armed robbers, wounded two, and arrested two others, in a shootout with the robbers.

The bodies of the deceased, who were yet to be identified, have been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police identified those arrested as Yaw Ladzekpo, 47, and Boking Godwin, 45,.

The Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwah, who confirmed the incident, said at about 12:30 am yesterday, the Tema Police Command received information that robbers had attacked UT Logistics Bonded Warehouse, located in the Tema Industrial Area, near the VALCO round about.

He said a police patrol was dispatched to the scene, and when the robbers numbering ten, saw the security personnel, they shot at the police.

DSP Darkwah said the police returned fire, and two robbers were wounded, two others were arrested, but the rest managed to escape.

He said the police rushed the wounded to the Police Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival, and their bodies have been deposited at the hospital's mortuary.

DSP Darkwah said the police also rescued two security men on duty at the warehouse, who were tied by the robbers.

He said those arrested were in police custody assisting in investigations.