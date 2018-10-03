2 October 2018

Ghana: University of Ghana Basic School Wins Chinese Chorus Competition

By Michael D. Abayateye

Chinese Ambassador, Wang Shiting(second left) presenting the prize to Benedicta Sunuh, representative from UG Basic School, winners of the competition

Schools within University of Ghana community have participated in a Chinese chorus competition as part of activities to mark this year's Confucius Institute Day held last Friday at the University.

Five schools including University of Ghana Basic School, the Christ Union Academy School, Nouvel Community Academy and Blessed Home School and Creche participated in the competition.

At the end, University of Ghana Basic School came first after impressing judges with their song, "Invisible Wings."

Nouvel and Christ Union Academy came second while Blessed Home School settled for the third position.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Wang Shiting, congratulated the contestants for their efforts in singing Chinese songs and learning their culture.

He also commended the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana for their immense contribution to the spreading of culture as well as the strengthening of the friendship ties between China and Ghana.

"We would continue to support Ghana to develop educational while assisting the Confucius to make Chinese language and culture very popular in Ghana,"he stated.

China, he said would continue to give scholarships to Ghanaian students to study in China and learn more about the country.

Pro Vost of the University of Ghana, Prof. Samuel Adjei Mensah added that, China had so far given over 5000 scholarships to Ghanaian students.

He said, they would work hard to promote Chinese studies and also built more partnerships between the two countries to foster development.

The Confucius Institute Day, is a global event aimed at celebrating Chinese culture and solidify friendship ties between China and other countries.

There were also guest performances from winner of last year's Chinese Song contest, Margaret Clement, students from the Chinese Department of the University of Ghana and pupils from Al-Rayan International School.

