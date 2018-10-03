Ghana: Mahama - I Promise to Run Free SHS Effectively

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, John Mahama has explained how well he will run the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy if he is elected President in the upcoming 2020 general election.

The former President, who has ended his four-day tour of the Central Region to gain the mandate of delegates of the party as the flagbearer of the NDC ahead of the 2020 polls, told party faithful in the Cape Coast North Constituency he would institute a national stakeholders' conference to develop strategies to make the programme more effective.

"We will come together and decide on the proper implementation of free SHS because the NDC has done it before" and pointed out that "under the tenure of fellow flagbearer contender Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah as Minister of Education in the Rawlings-led administration, the government organised a national conference on education.

"It was at that conference a decision was taken to introduce the Ghana Education Trust Fund as a means of financing education in Ghana, if I get the mandate to become President again, I will organise a similar conference to culminate in production of strategies to ensure the Free SHS programme is better run under my presidency than what the Akufo-Addo-led administration is currently doing," former President Mahama stressed.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo had stated that "the determination by some elements within the National Democratic Congress to review the Free Senior High School policy if voted into office only means the eventual collapse of the policy.

"Ghanaians should be alarmed by the proposal of the NDC and its presidential aspirant, John Dramani Mahama, for a review of the Free SHS policy, which has ensured 270,000 more Ghanaian children, in 2017 and 2018, have gained access to Senior High School.

"I am alarmed by this concept of review because anytime our political opponents try anything of that sort, it leads the policy in question into coma, we all remember the NHIS one-term premium payment review pledge, not only did it not materialise, but also succeeded in degrading the policy. -primenewsghana.com

