Ghana: UCC to Maintain Zero Tolerance for Anti-Social Behaviours - -Vice Chancellor

Cape Coast — The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has admitted 5,962 students out of 16,923 applicants for the 2019/2019 academic year.

This year's admission represents about 14 percent increase over last year admission figure.

The number of those admitted comprised 5,266 undergraduate and 696 postgraduate students.

Speaking at a matriculation ceremony on the campus at the weekend, the Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof Joseph Ghartey Ampiah explained that, for the undergraduate, 3,076 representing 58.4 percent were males while that of the female students was 2, 190 representing 41.6 percent.

For the postgraduate, he said, the male students admitted was 447 representing 64.08 percent while that of the females was 249 representing 35.92 percent.

He expressed the commitment of university authorities towards bridging the gap between the male and female admission ratio.

He cautioned that, administrators of the institution would deal with any student who violates the rules and regulations.

"The University of Cape Coast has maintained and will continue to maintain zero tolerance for all anti-social behaviours such as cultism, examination malpractice, hooliganism, and such other vices," he said.

Prof Ampiah urged the students to stay away from any activities that would constitute a threat to the peace of the institution and urged them to abide the rules and regulations as spelt out in the students' handbook.

He stated that: "We, as an institution are committed to helping you achieve your dream. Do your part by studying hard and adhering to the rules and regulations outlined in these hand books as well as other rules in the University."

The Vice Chancellor further urged the students to be security conscious and also adhere to the traffic regulations on campus.

"These measures have been put in place to ensure that you are safe on campus" he said.

The university, he explained, was not a thoroughfare and said that, some criminal elements used taxis and other means to commit crime on campus and within the adjoining communities.

He, therefore, appealed to the university community to adhere to the new traffic regulations on campus, saying, "It is for the good of all of us".