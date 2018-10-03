Ghana: Akilagpa Sawyerr Hints of AMERI, Mytilineos Lawsuits

Ghana stands the risk of possible lawsuits from AMERI Energy and Greece-based Mytilineos International Trading Company over the botched AMERI contract that is undergoing a controversial review.

Though Parliament is yet to approve the reviewed AMERI contract, which would have cost the country some annual payments of $75 million for fifteen years, the complexity of the contract can result in legal tussles.

Ghana can face judgment debts if the two energy firms decide to seek redress in court, Professor Akilagpa Sawyerr, Director of Human Resources Research Council, expressed the sentiment in his second lecture titled 'Can We Not Do Better?' at the 2018 12th Series of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lectures at the University of Cape Coast.

The two-day 12th Series of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lectures (2018), was titled 'Negotiation and Management of Public Agreements: Our National Achilles Heel?'

Describing the collapsed deal as an 'embarrassment,' Prof Sawyerr lamented that, "the question arises, in view of AMERI's denied involvement, how we proceed with the new agreement will expose us or not to a legal tussle by AMERI for terminating both agreements or if we don't go ahead with the arrangement, a challenge by Mytilineos Company for not executing the new agreement, or both of them?"

" Ghana should have procedures and guidelines for negotiating national business transactions, what currently prevails is crude and ineffective, whatever we do, should allow technical people to lead in such matters, from engineering, finance, law, agric