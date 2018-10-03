Ghana: Man Grabbed for Snatching Taxi From Driver

A 30-year -old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly snatching a taxi from a driver.

Kwaku Amoesi and two accomplices (at large) allegedly snatched the car from their victim at a gun-point on the Ayawaso-Pokuase road.

The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) Efia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said last Sunday, the driver informed a police patrol team at Amasaman that three men hired his services from Achimota to Amamoley, but the car was snatched from him at Ayawaso-Pokuase.

She said the patrol team informed other policemen on duty about the incident, and the police intercepted the car, which was being driven by Amoesi, at Oyibi

DSP Tenge said Amoesi admitted that he and the accomplices snatched the car at gun point, saying he (suspect) took the ignition key and sped off with the taxi cab towards Dodowa.

She said when they got to Oyibi checkpoint, the policeman on duty stopped the car and in an attempt to arrest them, the two accomplices escaped.

DSP Tenge said the Amoesi would soon be arraigned before court, and that the police have mounted a search for the fugitives.