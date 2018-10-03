2 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'TRRC Is Committed to Be Independent' Baba Galleh Jallow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muhammed S. Bah

Baba Galleh Jallow, Executive Secretary of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), assured Gambians of his institution's independence and impartiality, during their tenure, and in the execution of their duty.

Jallow made the disclosure to some Youth across the country, at the end of a two day National Youth Summit on Transitional Justice.

He made the remarks after resolutions from youth, where tabled before him and his Commissioners, for the Commission to operate in such a way that it will gain the trust and confidence of the people.

Amongst the resolutions put forward by the youth, was that the commission to be seen as an independent entity, free from influence by Government or other institutions.

"We have people with high moral standards and values in the TRRC, who are not willing to compromise their integrity in anyway," Jallow remarked.

He assured that the Commission will not be selective in their proceedings and will ensure that people have confidence in them.

"If we have to compromise our integrity, it is better we pack our things and go and do our businesses," he said. The Gambia has undergone repressive rule for 22 years.

Gambia

Dr. Janneh Re-Arrested, Charged

Dr. Amadou Scattred Janneh has been rearrested and charged at the Gunjur Police station on Tuesday, 2 October, 2018,… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.