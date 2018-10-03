2 October 2018

Gambia: Mansally's Actions Spark Betting Allegations As Police Investigate

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian left-back Abdoulie Mansally's has prompted investigation by police amid widespread claims of betting and match-fixing.

The allegations emanate from a league game in the Finnish Premier League between Mansally's Inter Turku and table-toppers HJK held September 2nd.

Inter-Turku lost that game 3-0 with Mansally appearing involved in two of the three goals.

However, the final goal triggered the suspicion when the Scorpion's direct back-pass found HJK's striker Klauss who beat the goalkeeper before slamming the ball into an empty net.

Footage of that goal has gone viral on twitter with the Finnish League inviting the police for investigation.

Innocent until proven guilty, this is the first time the Gambian and his club are being mired in a controversy of this nature.

As a result, Abdoulie has not played in Inter-Turku's last five matches.

The Gambia international wasn't immediately responsive when reached for comments yesterday afternoon and is yet to publicly react to the allegations.

