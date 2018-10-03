2 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Sierra Leone: Gambian Cellular Company to Operate in Sierra Leone

By Muhammed S. Bah

One of the biggest Cellular Company in the country Qcell, has received license to operate in Sierra Leone.

This information was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of Qcell Muhammed Jah, at a press conference held at Qcell building on Kairaba Avenue recently.

On his motivation to diversify his business internationally, Jah said they have seen people investing in the Gambia; that it is equally important for Gambians to invest outside; that the process of establishing the Company is underway and will be completed soon. "Do not be surprised to receive a Qcell line calling from Sierra Leone," he told journalists. "We will be going to Sierra Leone with all the facilities that exist in the Gambia," he said.

Asked whether the price of the units from Sierra Leone will be the same as what obtains in the Gambia, Jah said it will differ, citing that the two countries have their standards of pricing, when it comes to international calls, and that most of the employees will be Gambians. He said this will avail the opportunity for Gambians to work outside the country, and increase more employment opportunities for them.

