2 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Kandji Hits Career High of 15 Goals

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia-eligible Macoumba Kandji is relishing his newfound taste for goals after scoring 15 in the league.

Kandji is one of the hottest Gambian strikers abroad as he sits four goals shy of catching up with the top scorer in the Finnish Premier League.

With three matches until end of the ongoing league campaign, Macoumba remains very much in the fray for the golden boot.

He was forced to pull blank against leaders HJK over the weekend.

The 15 goals are a career high with the forward's highest goal tally before this term being six in 2014 while he was under the books of HJK.

Statistically, Macoumba - a typical globetrotting striker having had spells in the US MLS, Greece, Saudi Arabia and now Finland (two and a half season) - has found back of the net seven times in the previous ten matches he'd gotten featured in.

