3 October 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Ex-RBZ Chief Gono's Economic Zones Job On the Line

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono's job as Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) executive chairman is on the line.

In a brief on Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Cabinet announced a plan to establish the Rwanda-style Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA).

The development is part of sweeping reforms to position as an internationally acceptable investment destination.

"Cabinet had for consideration the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Bill which was presented by the Minister of Industry and Commerce (Mangaliso Ndlovu)," reads the brief.

"The Bill is part of efforts by the government of Zimbabwe to create regionally and internationally competitive and business environment."

It added: "More specifically, the Bill provides for the establishment of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency.

"The Agency will serve as a one stop investment centre with the goal to promote and facilitate quick processing and effecting protection of investment."

ZIDA, according to the Cabinet minutes, will take over the functions of Gono's SEZA, the Zimbabwe Investment Authority and the Joint Venture Unit.

The bill, when passed into law, will help re-image the country's investment environment.

"The enactment of the Bill will in 100-Day cycles enhance the current legal and regulatory regime and Zimbabwe governing commerce and business in general which has been consistently cited as one of the major barriers to the inflows of Foreign direct investment," the Executive said after its second meeting since Mnangagwa constituted Cabinet in the aftermath of elections.

Gono was former President Robert Mugabe's go-to-man at the height of the country's economic troubles. He is credited with driving the local currency into oblivion.

Zimbabwe

Pay U.S.$100 Billion 1980s Massacres Compensation, Govt Told

The government must pay the Matebeleland US$100 billion in compensation for Gukurahundi and other outrages perpetrated… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.